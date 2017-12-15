Suitcase Blocked Traffic for an Hour Near the Street. "Gen.Y.Gurko" in Sofia
Forgotten suitcase blocked the traffic in the area of General Joseph Gurko Street in Sofia for an hour. The signal was submitted around 10.30, reports sega.
Teams of the fire department and MoI were sent to the site.
The check has revealed that there are no dangerous items in the suitcase. It was taken over by the teams of the Specialized Anti-Terrorism Team.
