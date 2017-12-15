Suitcase Blocked Traffic for an Hour Near the Street. "Gen.Y.Gurko" in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | December 15, 2017, Friday // 12:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Suitcase Blocked Traffic for an Hour Near the Street. "Gen.Y.Gurko" in Sofia archive

Forgotten suitcase blocked the traffic in the area of General Joseph Gurko Street in Sofia for an hour. The signal was submitted around 10.30, reports sega. 

Teams of the fire department and MoI were sent to the site.

The check has revealed that there are no dangerous items in the suitcase. It was taken over by the teams of the Specialized Anti-Terrorism Team.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: forgotten, suitcase, block, traffic, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria