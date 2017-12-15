Nearly 4,000 were the Complaints Against Bulgarian Mobile Operators

Bulgaria: Nearly 4,000 were the Complaints Against Bulgarian Mobile Operators

Nearly 4,000 complaints were filed against mobile operators from the beginning of the year to December 1st. Last year they were 2800 said Veselin Bozhkov, chairman of the Communications Regulation Commission before the Bulgarian National Television.

Most complaints are about bills 650 (15.16%). Roaming problems resulted in 400 complaints. But many people confuse the term "roaming", Bozhkov said.

He explained that roaming is when you are abroad and you use the services of one operator, but you are talking on the net with other operators. Many of the complaints are not within the competence of the CRC, Bozhkov said.

He specified that the Communications Regulation Commission had made more than 300 inquiries into the complaints it had received. Approximately 17 penalties were issued and BGN 300,000 fines were imposed on the mobile operators, Bozhkov said.

Tags: mobile, operators, Bulgaria, complaints, fines
