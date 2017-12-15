Trump and Putin Held a Telephone Conversation Last Night

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and the US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation last night, BNT reported. The conversation was on the initiative of the United States. The two leaders have addressed topical issues of bilateral relations.

Trump has thanked Putin for the statement that the Russian head of state made yesterday at his annual press conference on the strong economic growth of the United States.

The two heads of state have also discussed how they could work together against North Korea's nuclear and ballistic program and have agreed to maintain contacts, adds National Television.