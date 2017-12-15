CSKA Sofia Eliminated Ludogorets in the Bulgarian Cup Competition

The team of CSKA Sofia achieved a 2-1 victory after extra minutes in a match against Ludogorets and eliminated the champion of the Bulgarian Cup football tournament. The quarterfinal match was played in front of about 6000 spectators of the Bulgarian Army Stadium and the decisive goal was scored by Kiril Despodov in the 96th minute.

Regular time ended in 1:1. The hosts led in the 9th minute after a powerful 30-meter shot by Nikolay Bodurov and the guests equalized in the 34th minute after penalty because of a foul against Marcelinho and scored by Cosmin Moti.

CSKA Sofia is the third semi-finalist in the Bulgarian Cup after Botev and Slavia already reached that stage. The last contender for the award this season will be known after tomorrow's match between Dunav and Levski in Rousse.