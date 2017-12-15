Water and Energy Regulatory Commission Decides on the Final Increasing Price of water in 14 Districts Since January 1

The regulator decides on the final increasing price of water in 14 districts since January 1.

The meeting is closed and there will be a protest organized by the BSP under the Commission's windows. Such will be the case in Shumen.

With the increase the service will be the most expensive in Shumen and Silistra. As of January 1, cubic drinking water there will cost about 3.30 leva.

Another increase will be in Sofia and Vratsa. The most serious jump of 20% is going to be in Yambol.

This is the second increase for people in the city in just two months.

In return for higher prices, consumers should get a better service, the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission (KEVR) announced.

How much the water costs from January 1, 2018 according to the KEVR project (prices are VAT included):

- Sofia - by 9.5% to 2.36 BGN / cub. m

- Smolyan - by 4.5% to 2.35 BGN / cub. m

- Plovdiv - by 2.9% to BGN 2.20 / cub. m

- Varna - by 2.7% up to 3 BGN / cub. m

- Silistra - by 6.5% to 3.29 BGN / cub. m

- Kardzhali - by 2.8% to 2.43 BGN / cub. m

- Russe - by 6.2% to 2.78 BGN / cub. m

- Pernik - by 5.8% to 2.29 BGN / cub. m

- Montana - by 6.4% to 2.89 BGN / cub. m

- Shumen - 3% to 3.32 BGN / cub. m

- Sliven - by 2.5% to BGN 2.50 / cub. m

- Burgas - by 8.7% to 2.77 BGN / cub. m

- Yambol - 20% to 2,786 BGN / cub. m

- Vratsa - 13% to 3.09 BGN / cub. m