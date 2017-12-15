Unified Security System Will be Presented Today in Sofia

A unified security system created for the forthcoming Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU will be presented today by Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Interior Minister Valentin Radev.

A few months ago Sofia Municipality announced that it needed BGN 2.5 million to be actively involved in a unified security system during the presidency.

The system should link all sources of information, extend the existing video surveillance system, allow physical security to be strengthened, because the capital is expected to be extremely busy over the next 6 months.

The aim is to collect all the resources of the Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of the Interior and the National Palace of Culture in one and serve all possible services.