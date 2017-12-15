International Report: A Large Part of Islamic State's Weapons are Bulgarian

Bulgaria: International Report: A Large Part of Islamic State's Weapons are Bulgarian

Bulgaria is among the top 5 major arms producer countries used by the Islamic State Group in Iraq and Syria. This is clear from a study of the Institute of Investigation of Weapons Used in Conflicts. Only China, Romania, Russia and Hungary are ahead of us.

The document is a result of a 3-year work, meaning that Bulgaria, China and Romania have the largest share in newer weapons, and our country is a leader in products after 2000. With the latest systems model after 2010) our northern neighbor, the US and Russia, are ahead of us, but our country remains at the top of the grim ranking.

There are specific types of weapons and ammunition, in which Bulgarian production is in a dominant position - like 73mm missiles.

According to the analysis, much of the weapon was purchased by the US and Saudi Arabia through intermediary firms and then, without the manufacturer's permission, went into the hands of Syrian opposition forces to eventually be captured or sold to the Islamic State.

 

