Russian Parliament Sets March 18 as Presidential Election Date

Russian Parliament Sets March 18 as Presidential Election Date

 The upper house of the Russian parliament voted on Friday to set March 18 as the date of next year’s presidential election, reported Reuters.

The decision was approved by the Russian senators unanimously, speaker Valentina Matvienko said after the vote.

