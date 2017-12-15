In the National Assembly today, as an additional point during parliamentary control, MPs will discuss the state debt of the country, BGNES reported.

The decision was taken a week ago based on a letter to the Parliament Speaker of 62 MPs, on the initiative of Rumen Gechev of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria). The discussion comes after a week ago the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov answered a question by Rumen Gechev on the same topic.

In connection with the discussions on the question to Goranov, Parliament mandated the Council of Ministers to prepare and submit to the National Assembly by 19 January 2018 a detailed analysis for the period 2015-2018 regarding: the ratio between the fiscal reserve and the government debt, respectively for the revenues of investing the reserve in financial instruments and the cost of servicing government debt.

An analysis should also be made on the price achieved for debt instruments compared to the price of similar loans for Romania and the Visegrad countries. An analysis of the effects of external debt financing on the Bulgarian banking system should also be prepared by January 19.