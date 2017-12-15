Bulgaria's President is the Most Trusted by the Public

Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev enjoys the approval of the majority of the Bulgarians - 64.9%, followed by Ombudsman Maya Manolova - 60.4% and Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova - 50.7%, results of a poll revelaed on 14th of December. The survey was conducted by the Center for Analyses and Marketing for the Public and Political Situation in the country, between 4 and 10 December, through interviews with 821 adults.

The top five with the highest approval rating also include Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with 41.7% and Vice President Ilyana Yotova with 40.1%

If elections were held today, GERB would receive 25.9% of the votes, BSP - 22.4%, MRF - 5.1%, and United Patriots would receive 4.4%. The Reformist Bloc would recive the support of 3.1%, "Yes, Bulgaria"- 1.2%, Volya party - 0.8%. 16.6% said they would not vote.

The public placed its highest levels of trust in the Presidential institution - 64.9%. The trust in the Bulgarian Orthodox Church is also high - 52.2%. The confidence in Pareliment is 27.4%, and in the government is 33.7%. The police received 38.4% of the public trust, the army - 45.8%, the court - 23.5% and the prosecutor’s office - 19.1%.

Tomislav Donchev, Lilyana Pavlova and Vladislav Goranov are the most approved ministers.

The average assessment mark given by the respondents about the work of the government is 3.16. They see low income (66.9%), unemployment (41.6%), health care (39.5%), high-level corruption (37.2 %) crime (25.3 %) as the main problems the country faces.

 

 

Source: BNT

