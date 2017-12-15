NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 13-18°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2017, Friday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 13-18°C pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today, with more clouds sometimes in the afternoon, mainly over Western Bulgaria. South-southwestern wind will emerge during the day, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains.

Day temperatures will rise, more significantly in the mountainous regions. There will be fog and low clouds in the west of Danube Plain and in some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, and day temperatures there will remain lower – around 10°C.

In the rest of the country, the maximum temperatures will reach 13°C to 18°C, in Sofia around 14°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), sunny, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria