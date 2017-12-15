NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 13-18°C

It will be mostly sunny today, with more clouds sometimes in the afternoon, mainly over Western Bulgaria. South-southwestern wind will emerge during the day, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains.

Day temperatures will rise, more significantly in the mountainous regions. There will be fog and low clouds in the west of Danube Plain and in some areas of the Upper Thracian Plain, and day temperatures there will remain lower – around 10°C.

In the rest of the country, the maximum temperatures will reach 13°C to 18°C, in Sofia around 14°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.