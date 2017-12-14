Hurricane Irma, Bitcoin, Sex Scandals, and Royal Romance are Among the Hottest Public Topics for the Year

Hurricane Irma, bitcoin, sex scandals, and royal romance are among the hottest public topics for the year

Hurricane Irma, bitcoin, sex scandals, and royal romance are among the hottest public topics for the year, according to Google's search statistics.

Irma, the devastating disaster that hit the United States and the Caribbean this fall, is the most popular global keyword when it comes to news.

The story and the present day of the cryptocurrencies takes the second place, followed by the massive mass shooting in Las Vegas, the North Korean crisis and the solar eclipse.

Apparently, a lot of interest is recorded by Apple's new Apple model. Information is also sought on the dismissal of NBC journalist Matt Lauren for a number of charges of sexual abuse against him.

"Hit" in the network were two more popular celebrities accused of sexual harassment - film producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Among the most wanted people in Google is also the American actress Megan Marcel, the bride of Britain's Prince Harry.

