Bea ten Tusscher is the New Dutch Ambassador to Bulgaria

Mrs. Bea ten Tusscher is the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria. She handed her credentials to the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, announced the administration of the president.

Bea ten Tusscher was born in 1961 in Hengelo, the Netherlands. In 1985 he graduated from the Swedish language and literature at the University of Groningen and in the same year she joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

She has held different positions focusing on development cooperation, humanitarian aid, human rights, in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as holding junior diplomatic positions at embassies in Zimbabwe, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

From 1996 to 2003 Mrs Bea ten Tusscher was Deputy Head of the Eastern Europe Directorate at the MFA. Her work is related to relations with Russia. She is also the Head of the Directorate responsible for women's issues.

Between 2003 and 2009, Bea ten Tusscher was a temporary ambassador to the Netherlands in Guatemala, a year later appointed ambassador, and in 2007 she became ambassador to Bangladesh.

From 2009 to 2012 Bea Tin Tusher is Director of Human Rights, Gender, Good Governance and Humanitarian Aid at the MFA. In 2012 and 2013 she is a temporary ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Hungary.

In 2013 Mrs Bea ten Tusscher was appointed ambassador to Norway (also accredited in Iceland), and since then she is Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bulgaria.

Ambassador Bea ten Tusscher has expertise in the fields of economic diplomacy and business development, energy, development cooperation, human rights and the rule of law, gender equality, humanitarian aid, democratic and economic change.

The new Dutch Ambassador in Sofia speaks Dutch, English, French, German, Spanish and Swedish. She is married to Rein van Wir who accompanies her in Bulgaria.