Every Fifth Child has Met with a Stranger from the Internet

Every Fifth Child has Met with a Stranger from the Internet

87% of Bulgarian children use the Internet and this percentage increases every year.

Every fifth child had a meeting with a person she met on social networks. 48% of children can not tell in this environment whether information is true or false. This was made clear during the conference entitled "The State of the Children in the Digital World in 2017", organized by UNICEF and the State Agency for Child Protection (SACP).

The types of risks to children on the internet are sexual extortion and seduction, victims of peer attack, cyberbullying. Often the children themselves position themselves are at risk, giving unnecessary information.

Young people aged 15-24 are the most closely related age group. Globally, 71% of them are online, compared to 48% of the total population. One in three internet users in the world is a child or adolescent under 18 years of age.

Smartphones feed the so-called bedroom culture, with online access for many children becoming more personal, more intimate and less well controlled.

