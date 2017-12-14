The Neighborhood and Friendship Agreement Between the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria Will be Ratified in January

The Neighborhood and Friendship Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and Bulgaria, signed on 1 August by the Prime Ministers of both countries Zoran Zaev and Boyko Borisov, will be ratified by parliament in January.

This was stated by the Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi during a meeting with Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova.

Ratification has been delayed due to changes in the leadership of the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE.

On 23 December, an extraordinary Congress is expected to replace the current head Nikola Gruevski. Vice-President Yotova stressed that the treaty for Bulgaria is not just a simple document, but an agreement of great importance, which will unblock bilateral relations in many sectors.

The meeting of Vice President Iliyana Yotova with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev starts at the Council of Ministers in Skopje.