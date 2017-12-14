The Quarter With the Most Beautiful Christmas Decorations in the World (Photos)

Bulgaria: The Quarter With the Most Beautiful Christmas Decorations in the World (Photos) Източник: pixabay

Every city puts decoration on its main streets before Christmas, but in some places they are more concerned with creating a festive spirit.

The Petit Champlain Quartier in Quebec, Canada, is known as the place with the most beautiful decorations. He has a five-star rating at Yelp for "perfect for the photo" streets, countless shops and restaurants.

Residents and visitors to the neighborhood call it a "magical place" - you can see from the photos that they are right.

 

 

