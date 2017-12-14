The Quarter With the Most Beautiful Christmas Decorations in the World (Photos)
Every city puts decoration on its main streets before Christmas, but in some places they are more concerned with creating a festive spirit.
The Petit Champlain Quartier in Quebec, Canada, is known as the place with the most beautiful decorations. He has a five-star rating at Yelp for "perfect for the photo" streets, countless shops and restaurants.
Residents and visitors to the neighborhood call it a "magical place" - you can see from the photos that they are right.
