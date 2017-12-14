Iraq Executed 38 People Sentenced to Death for Terrorism
World | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Iraq executed 38 people sentenced to death on terror-related charges, Reuters and DPA reported, citing the justice ministry.
All of these people were members of the Islamic State group. Sunni fighters were hanged in a prison in Nasseria. The executions were conducted after a few days ago Iraq declared a military victory over the "Islamic State" and the release of the entire territory previously controlled by the group in the country.
On September 24, Iraq executed 42 Sunni soldiers on charges of terrorism.
