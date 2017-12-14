150 New Trees were Planted in the Lauta Park in Plovdiv

150 new trees, including 100 squids, 30 pine trees and fir trees and 20 euodias, are planted at another massive forestation in Lauta Park in Plovdiv, the municipal press reported.

Nearly 80 decares will reach the biggest operation of this kind in the last decade of the Lauta extension, said the mayor of Trakia district Kostadin Dimitrov.

In November, a pavement walkway was built in the park, connecting the A10 and A12 zones, and on both sides 200 decorative trees of the red-billed plum were planted.

According to Dimitrov, a playground is to be built there. The director of OP "Gardens and Parks" Stoyan Aleksiev pointed out that this autumn the employees of the enterprise have cleaned up, flattened and enriched with land soil about 22 decares. According to him, the new trees will make shade for up to 5 years and for their good development contribute the built irrigation systems and the constant care. According to him, more than 5,000 saplings have been planted in Trakia over the past few years, all the trees being their own production of "Gardens and Parks".