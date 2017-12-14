The IMF Supports Bulgaria's Efforts to Enter the Eurozone Waiting Room

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports Bulgaria's efforts to join the mechanism prior to the introduction of the euro (ERM II). This was stated by the head of the mission of the Fund in Bulgaria, Jorg Decressin, quoted by investor.bg.

Jorg Decressin pointed out that joining the currency union will bring benefits but also new responsibilities to Bulgaria.

The International Monetary Fund recommends more active work for the labor market and the fight against corruption.

Today, the IMF's regular mission to the country has been finalized, with experts traditionally assessing the state of the economy and the financial system.

This happened shortly after the adoption of the Budget 2018 and the upgrading of Bulgaria's rating by two of the Fitch and Standard & Poor's credit agencies.