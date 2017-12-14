BGN 256 Million will be Invested in the Airports of Burgas and Varna in the Next 9 Years

Over the next nine years, another 256 million leva will be invested in the airports in Burgas and Varna. During the first ten years the concession company has invested BGN 350 million, as a result of which the two airports on the coast have new terminals, renewed infrastructure, computer and communication systems. This was said in Burgas by Ulrich Heppe, CEO of the concession company at the airports in Bourgas and Varna.

In Burgas at an official ceremony, Heppe accepted the award of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Burgas for contribution to the development of the economy in the region. During the ceremony of the Chamber's annual awards, the concessionaire of the airport also received the award in the large enterprise category with over 250 employees, 24chasa reported. The concession company was also awarded for the contribution and investment in transport infrastructure, the attraction of new airlines and the increase in the number of destinations and passengers.

We continue to invest, striving to provide the perfect conditions for all - carriers, visitors and employees, "said Heppe. He informs that nine new airlines have completed flights from Burgas airport this year, and ten new flights have been included in the summer season schedule. The achievements of the management company of the airport concessionaire also include 48 new jobs and two new career development programs for permanent and seasonal staff.

The reconstruction of the airports in Burgas and Varna continues, with Burgas following extensions at the terminal and on the airport platform. The concession company has German-Bulgarian participation. It won a concession for managing Varna Airport and Bourgas Airport for 35 years. Heppe added that in 2016 both airports welcomed more than 4.5 million passengers and more than 35,000 flights per 100 Bulgarian and foreign airlines operating charter and scheduled flights to more than 140 destinations in Europe, Asia and Africa. At both airports there are more than 615 permanent and 1150 seasonal employees.