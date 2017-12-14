Which are the most dangerous and which - the most attractive toys on the market at the moment? Christmas is coming in less than than two weeks, and the big shopping for the kids has begun.

Current data show that more than 15% of toys checked by experts do not meet safety requirements. So nearly 6000 dangerous toys are seized every month by the trade or customs authorities, Nova TV reported.

Most of the European consumers' warnings of dangerous goods last year were toys. 85% of the toys on the market in Europe and also in Bulgaria are imported from China. They just prove to be the most dangerous.

The average price of one toy is BGN 38, and the shopping basket also includes toys for about BGN 64. However, during the holidays, the toys we buy will cost us between BGN 150 and 300, showing the merchants' bills.

Baby toys rings, plastic pony with a rope, combat sword, remote control drones, spinners are part of the 10 most dangerous toys we can find on the European market.

Small parts are strictly forbidden for for children under 3 years of age. They should be marked with a special sticker that warns parents to look at the product with caution.

Plush toys are also not particularly suited for the youngest.



Sales of toys before Christmas jumped five times, the sellers report. Among the top toys for the season are a clock that turns into a variety of monsters, a doll that weeps with tears and a spirit that knows what we have been thinking about.