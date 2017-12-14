Bansko is the Favorite Resort of Turkish Tourists in 2017

Bansko occupies the first place among the most visited tourist destinations by Turkish citizens abroad in 2017. According to the study of agency N 11, Bansko ranks first in the tourist trips made by Turkish tourists abroad in 2017.

After Bansko came Italy and Spain. Among the trips abroad Bansko is the most preferred of Turkish tourists for ski tourism and winter holidays, the source notes. While in 2016 most of the visits of Turkish tourists to Bulgaria were cultural and tourism, skiing and winter activities in Bansko in 2017 are significantly ahead of them. After Bansko, most Turkish tourists visited Italy, Spain, Phuket Island and the Maldives, 24 chasa reported.

According to the source, an influx of Turkish tourists in Bansko is also expected in 2018. Turkish tour operators point to Bansko as the most attractive winter resort in Bulgaria, whose popularity grows and is visited by tourists from all over the world. "Bansko, the most modern winter resort in Bulgaria, with its 15 ski slopes at an altitude between 990-2600 meters, offers great opportunities for both young and old, for families, as well as for fans of extreme winter sports," tour operators say. They also note that ski tourism in Bansko is comparatively inexpensive compared to other countries but that is not at the expense of quality.