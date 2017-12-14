Americans will Build a New Electric Plant in Kosovo

US company Contour Global and the Kosovo government have reached an agreement over 1 billion euros to build a new power plant in Kosovo. It should be operational by 2023, Albanian edition Gazeta Express writes.

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj held a meeting with the Initiative Committee for the construction of Kosova e Re (New Kosovo) power plant. During the talks attended by a representative of the US company "Contour Global", the final contract for the construction of the facility was signed, the Kosovo Premier's office confirmed.

The trade agreement is expected to be signed in the next few days, and according to the plan, more than 1 billion euros are to be invested in Kosovo, which is one of the largest investments in the new history of the country. After building the plant, it will alone be able to guarantee Kosovo's energy independence. The construction works will start in 2018 and the power plant is expected to be fully functional in 2023. According to the government in Pristina, the new thermal power plant will incorporate modern technologies to prevent air pollution and negative environmental consequences.