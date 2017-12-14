NSI: Monthly Inflation in November at 0.4%
The consumer price index in November 2017 compared to October 2017 was 100.4%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.4%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute.
The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 2.4% and the annual inflation in November 2017 compared to November 2016 was 3.0%. The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (December 2016 - November 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2015 - November 2016) was 1.8%.
In November 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows:
Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.6%;
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.4%;
Clothing and footwear - an increase of 0.2%;
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.5%;
Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.1%
Health - an increase of 0.1%;
Transport - an increase of 1.2%;
Communications - a decrease of 0.3%;
Recreation and culture - an increase of 0.4%;
Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;
Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.2%;
Miscellaneous goods and service - a decrease of 0.1%.
The harmonized index of consumer prices in November 2017 compared to October 2017 was 100.3%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.3%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 1.1% and the annual inflation in November 2017 compared to November 2016 was 1.9%. The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (December 2016 - November 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2015 - November 2016) was 1.0%.
The price index of a small basket in November 2017 compared to October 2017 was 100.5% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (November 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 103.4% (Annex, Table 3). In November 2017 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:
Food products - an increase of 0.9%;
Non-food products - an increase of 0.3%;
Services - an increase of 0.1%.
