Authorities have Saved Dozens of Migrants in the Aegean Sea

Society | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Authorities have Saved Dozens of Migrants in the Aegean Sea Santi Palacios, AP

Turkish coastguard teams have saved today dozens of migrants who have been struggling in a rubber boat in the Aegean Sea, Turkish media reported.

The rescue operation happened early this morning. The migrants boarded a rubber boat that got stuck in rocks in the Aegean Sea in the area of ​​Dikili resort (Izmir County). Refugees intended to travel illegally to Greek islands, 24chasa reported. The migrant transport action occurred later because of the lack of visibility at night when the alert for distressed migrants was reported.

In the operation to rescue migrants, including several young children, two helicopters also participated. Local fishermen have also helped transport those in distress, the Anatolian agency said. Initially, 68 troubled migrants were reported, and 51 were the latest. Some were hospitalized.

According to available data, migrants are from Afghanistan, Syria, Angola and Somalia, the Anatolian agency said.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugees, rubber boat, aegan sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria