Authorities have Saved Dozens of Migrants in the Aegean Sea
Turkish coastguard teams have saved today dozens of migrants who have been struggling in a rubber boat in the Aegean Sea, Turkish media reported.
The rescue operation happened early this morning. The migrants boarded a rubber boat that got stuck in rocks in the Aegean Sea in the area of Dikili resort (Izmir County). Refugees intended to travel illegally to Greek islands, 24chasa reported. The migrant transport action occurred later because of the lack of visibility at night when the alert for distressed migrants was reported.
In the operation to rescue migrants, including several young children, two helicopters also participated. Local fishermen have also helped transport those in distress, the Anatolian agency said. Initially, 68 troubled migrants were reported, and 51 were the latest. Some were hospitalized.
According to available data, migrants are from Afghanistan, Syria, Angola and Somalia, the Anatolian agency said.
