The Population of the Czech Republic Grew Because of the Bulgarians and the Romanians

For the first nine months of 2017, the population of the Czech Republic grew by 18,700 to a total of 10,597,473. The main reason is the migration flow from Ukraine, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, according to the preliminary data of the Czech Statistical Institute, the Czech daily Brno Daily reports.

The number of births exceeds the number of deaths. Between January and September, 85,669 babies were born in the Czech Republic, 172 less than in the same period last year. Less than half of the parent couples of the newborns have a civil marriage - 48.9%.

The number of deaths increased by 3811 to 83,374. In the first five months of 2017, 33,149 people emigrated to the Czech Republic and 16,791 people left it. Thanks to migration, the population has grown by 16,358 people, which is 2482 more on an annual basis, Focus reported. A total of 4,200 Ukrainians, 3,200 Slovaks, 1100 Romanians and 1,000 Bulgarians have settled in the Czech Republic.