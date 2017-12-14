Scientists Found Microorganisms in Antarctica that were Thought to be Unable to Live on Earth

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 14, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Scientists Found Microorganisms in Antarctica that were Thought to be Unable to Live on Earth Source: Twitter

Australian and New Zealand scientists have discovered two new types of bacteria previously believed to be impossible to live on Earth, the Tape reported.

In order to maintain the metabolism of the WPS-2 and AD3, the atmosphere is sufficient to supply hydrogen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, he said. "We assume that atmospheric hydrogen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide provide such colony-based organisms with reliable sources of energy and carbon, so that atmospheric sources of energy supported by solar and geological sources can serve as an alternative to the functioning of ecosystems," they noted scientists.

WPS-2 and AD3 were found in surface layers in two polar deserts in the eastern part of Antarctica. In these areas, scientists have traces of several microorganisms. Experts managed to restore genomes to 23 of them, including WPS-2 and AD3. Scientists' discovery confirms the possibility for organisms to live even in the most extreme conditions, including the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

Tags: bacteria, discovered. Antarctica
