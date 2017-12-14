Putin will Give his Annual Press Conference (Live Stream)
The event is held for the 12th time in a row. This year, a record number of journalists have been accredited for the event - 1640. Many of the questions that will be asked are expected to be related to the upcoming presidential election to be held in March.
The press conference will be broadcast live on several Russian national media, BNT reported.
