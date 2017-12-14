6700 Rohingya were Killed in the First Month of Violence in Myanmar

At least 6700 representatives of the Rohingya minority were killed in the first month of the Myanmar armed forces' crackdowns, which began at the end of August, said Doctors without Borders.

The violence that erupted on August 25 and triggered a massive refugee crisis has caused more than 620,000 Ranging to escape to Bangladesh. The United Nations and the United States described the military operation as ethnic cleansing of the Muslim minority but did not provide specific estimates of deaths. "At least 6700 Rohingya are killed, including over 730 children under five years old," the activists write. Findings come after six studies and cover a period of one month, he added.

"We met and talked to survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now in unhygienic camps in Bangladesh," said the medical director of the group, Sidney Wong. "What we found was stunning, both in terms of the number of people who reported that a family member had died as a result of the violence and the terrible ways in which they said people were killed or seriously injured."

There are reports of death from severe wounds, fatal beatings, burns, and more. The Myanmar army denied any abuse and said that only 400 people - including 376 "minority terrorists" - were killed in the first few weeks of the crackdown.