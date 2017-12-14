Sting will Sing Twice in Plovdiv Next Year

The musician chose the Antique Theater himself.

Sting returns to Bulgaria for two concerts next year, Sofia Music Publishers announced.

Concerts of the famous musician on 19 and 20 June 2018 are included in the Hills Exclusive format and are implemented with the support of Plovdiv Municipality as part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Plovdiv Municipality for 2018.

The venue for them - the Ancient Theater, was personally chosen by Sting. Indeed, what a more unbelievable combination of millennial history and cultural traditions, perfectly complementing the magic of this phenomenal artist.

Sting's fans in Bulgaria will have the extraordinary pleasure of hearing all his hits in a brilliant performance combined with the unique atmosphere of the Ancient Theater.

Composer, singer, songwriter, actor, writer and activist Sting is one of the most famous artists on the world music scene. During his career, he has sold nearly 100 million albums and has won many prestigious awards.

Tickets will be on sale from December 15th.

Due to the limited capacity of the Antique Theater, the tickets for each of Sting's concerts are only 3,000 and will be priced at 110 to 190 leva.