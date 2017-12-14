At Least 23 Civilians from One Family were Killed by the US Coalition in Syria Air Strike

At least 23 civilians from one family were killed in air strikes by the US-backed coalition in Syria, the France press reported, citing the Syrian Human Rights Watch.

The non-governmental monitoring organization, based in the UK and having a broad network of informants in Syria, reported that eight children and six women were among the dead. The air strikes happened yesterday before sunrise in the village of Jerzy, under the control of the Islamic State.

Brothers and cousins ​​were hiding in the house with their children after escaping from the fighting in a neighboring village in the eastern Syrian province of Deir i Zur. The US-backed international coalition supports the offensive on the east bank of the Euphrates River, conducted by the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces coalition. Day-to-day Zur Province, where collisions are taking place, is generally under the control of the Syrian government, which has driven the Jihadists out of the region.

A spokesman for the US Army said an investigation into alleged civilian casualties would be conducted. The coalition strikes only for legitimate military purposes, he stressed at the same time.