Palestine will Demand Full Membership of the UN, Mahmoud Abbas said

Palestine will Demand Full Membership of the UN, Mahmoud Abbas said

Palestinians "will turn to the United Nations Security Council for full membership of the United Nations," Mahmoud Abbas, the country's president, told Reuters.

Abbas, who spoke at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (IIS) in Istanbul, did not explain exactly how the Palestinians intend to become a full member. He said he would ask the General Assembly to vote to abolish Israel's membership in the organization, he said. The reason for his speech was the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which provoked clashes, missile fire and air strikes in the region.

