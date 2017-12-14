Sales of New Cars in Bulgaria Increased by 55%

In Bulgaria, sales of new cars increased by 55.4 percent in November to 3082. In the period January-November, 28,180 new cars were registered in our country, which is 23.5 percent more than in the same period last year, according to data from the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers.

In November, the number of new cars sold in the EU increased by 5.9 per cent on an annual basis, DPA reported, citing the ACEA monthly newsletter.

The increase is largely due to the fact that there was one more working day this November, the ASEA experts said. Among the largest European markets, Spain and France performed best with sales growth of 12.4 per cent and 10.3 per cent respectively. New car registrations grew by 9.4 per cent in Germany and 6.8 per cent in Italy, while in the UK, whose authorities are actively negotiating on the country's exit from the EU, there was a drop for the eighth consecutive month by 11.2 per hundred.

For the 11 months of the year, new car sales in the EU increased by 4.1 percent over the same period last year to over 14 million. For the same period, demand was strongly highlighted in Italy and Spain, where sales jumped by nearly 10 per cent, while in the United Kingdom they fell by 5 per cent. Sales of new cars are interpreted as an indicator of economic health. In the EU, they have fallen sharply since the 2008 financial crisis, but have gone up since September 2013.