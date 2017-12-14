BDZ Offers Pre-Sale of Tickets For the Holidays

For the convenience of all customers who plan to travel by train during the Christmas and New Year holidays, "BDZ - Passenger Transport" Ltd. introduces pre-sale of tickets for all fast trains. This was announced by the press center of the holding.

The usual time limit for pre-sale of tickets and seats for fast trains is 5 days, but the national railway operator has the practice of extending this period in the case of longer holiday periods. In this way, BDZ - Passenger Traffic EOOD allows its clients to plan their trips in advance, as well as to purchase a ticket and a seat reservation for their preferred train timely.

The pre-sale of tickets and seat reservations that the railway operator will launch will take place in all railway stations and offices in the country by 2 January 2018.

Customers of BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD can get detailed information about the available seats in the trains on the national information telephone 0700 10 200.

For the Christmas and New Year holidays, BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD also provides for additional wagons for trains traveling on the main routes in the country.

The national rail carrier reminds its customers that for certain trains they can buy an online ticket for their trip. The Online Reservation and Ticketing System offers a fast, easy and modern way to purchase rail tickets, regardless of where the customer is located, allowing for a visual choice of bedrooms and seating, according to the composition of each train.

Payment is made electronically with the most widely used credit and debit cards. The ticket is received by the registered customer's e-mail, then printed on paper. Especially convenient for customers is the ability to buy tickets from tablets and smartphones. In this way, the ticket is not necessarily printed on a printer as it is validated by the conductor on the train directly from the mobile device.

The system is available on the official website of Holding BDZ EAD - www.bdz.bg, as well as on the e-mail address http://bdztickets.com.