MPs Оvercame the Veto of President Rumen Radev on the Мoratorium on New Мedicines

With 126 votes MPs overcame the veto of President Rumen Radev on the moratorium on new medicines.

While it was being examined in the National Assembly, citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly to protest against the ban.

The president justified his decision to veto what creates different treatment of health insured persons in 2018 and the right of citizens to obtain affordable medical care.



The proposal for a moratorium on new medicines for the year came from the Treasury's Supervisory Board as a way to ease its annual spending on medication to $ 1 billion.