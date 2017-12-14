MPs Оvercame the Veto of President Rumen Radev on the Мoratorium on New Мedicines
With 126 votes MPs overcame the veto of President Rumen Radev on the moratorium on new medicines.
While it was being examined in the National Assembly, citizens gathered in front of the National Assembly to protest against the ban.
The president justified his decision to veto what creates different treatment of health insured persons in 2018 and the right of citizens to obtain affordable medical care.
The proposal for a moratorium on new medicines for the year came from the Treasury's Supervisory Board as a way to ease its annual spending on medication to $ 1 billion.
- » 63% of Bulgarians Approve Government's Willingness to Build Belene NPP
- » Sofia Municipality has Terminated an Order for BGN 40 Million for a Priority Project
- » Guaranteed Мinimum Income will Rise to BGN 75 From January 1, 2018
- » 5400 Positions in the Bulgarian Army are Vacant
- » More than 208 000 Unemployed People have Started Work From January to October
- » MPs will Again Discuss the Budget Law of the National Health Insurance Fund For 2018