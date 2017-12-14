Salma Hayek Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment

Hayek said she felt tied, after the years and favors and talent that had already been poured into "Frida." So, she agreed for the sake of the film.

"I arrived on the set the day we were to shoot the scene that I believed would save the movie," Hayek said. "And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown: My body began to shake uncontrollably, my breath was short and I began to cry and cry, unable to stop, as if I were throwing up tears."

Hayek said she had to take a tranquilizer to get through the scene, and even post-production, Weinstein continued to disparage, shortchange and attempt to sabotage the film. Despite the initially limited release the producer would give it, "Frida" went on to be a box-office and critical success, winning two Oscars and further burnishing Weinstein's golden reputation.

Even after all the alleged abuse Hayek endured at the hands of Weinstein, she said years later he told her "You did well with 'Frida'; we did a beautiful movie." She added, "I believed him. Harvey would never know how much those words meant to me." Even after everything he had allegedly done, she still sought and valued his approval.