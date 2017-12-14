NIMH: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 11:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C pixabay.com

The clouds will scatter and decrease from west already before noon today, and in the afternoon it will be sunny over most of the country’s regions.

In the evening, new clouds will be coming from west-northwest. The wind, light to moderate, will blow from northwest, bringing cold air and a slight decrease in temperatures. The lowest temperatures will be 2°C to 7°C, while the maximum ones are expected to reach 10-15°C, in Sofia around 11°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, sunny
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria