NIMH: Sunny Weather with Maximum Temperatures of 10-15°C

The clouds will scatter and decrease from west already before noon today, and in the afternoon it will be sunny over most of the country’s regions.

In the evening, new clouds will be coming from west-northwest. The wind, light to moderate, will blow from northwest, bringing cold air and a slight decrease in temperatures. The lowest temperatures will be 2°C to 7°C, while the maximum ones are expected to reach 10-15°C, in Sofia around 11°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.