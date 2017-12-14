At Least 30 People were Killed in Air Strikes in the Capital of Yemen
At least 30 people were killed in Yemen's Sana'a capital in a Saudi Arabian coalition's air strikes, a spokeswoman for the Rebel-controlled health ministry said.
At least 80 people have been injured, and among those killed there are mainly prisoners and civilians. According to eyewitnesses, coalition aircraft have hit hurdles in Sana'a, including prison with criminals.
