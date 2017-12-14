Macron Revealed what Trump was Aiming for with his Decision about Jerusalem

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed Trump's motives related to his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the US Embassy there.

"He justified in front of me the decision in mind - his goal was to create a new impetus for modifying the whole system, believing that the negotiations so far have only blocked it and put it stalled for decades. He wanted to create an impulse to provoke a strong reaction, "Macron said in an interview with the US television channel CBS.

He also admitted that this conversation between the two had actually taken place shortly before Trump announced the transfer of the US diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"After expressing that opinion, I said that such a statement was too inappropriate to create a momentum or a new process," said the French head of state, adding that despite his stance on the matter, he had left Trump to take the best solution. The US President Donald Trump said on December 6 that it was "time to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel" and issued an order to begin the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

