Prime Minister Borisov will Participate in the Regular European Council Meeting

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | December 14, 2017, Thursday
Prime Minister Borisov will Participate in the Regular European Council Meeting

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will participate in the regular European Council meeting in Brussels today and tomorrow. The main topics to be discussed by the leaders of the EU countries are "Security and Defense" and "Social Dimension, Education and Culture".

The European Council will also meet in the form of Art. 50 to review the state of play of the UK withdrawal talks with the EU.
It is also expected at a special signing ceremony that the leaders of the European Union will mark the start of the key pact to strengthen military co-operation. At Thursday's dinner, European leaders, along with Britain, will discuss the reform of the asylum system and, in particular, the mandatory quotas for refugees.

EU leaders will discuss how to further reduce immigration but are divided on what to do with the refugees who will still reach Europe, Reuters writes.

European Council President Donald Tusk proposed to create a new financial instrument in the multi-annual budget of the 2021 bloc to "stop illegal migration." The question of what to do with refugees who have managed to reach the EU divides Member States as well as rich destinations for refugees such as Germany, want all Member States to be obliged to accept a certain number of asylum seekers. However, several eastern countries refuse mandatory quotas, because they think Muslim refugees will undermine their national sovereignty and security. Instead, they want to help with money, equipment and staff to control European borders.

