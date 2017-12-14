South Korea will Seek Improvement of Relations with China

South Korea will Seek Improvement of Relations with China

South Korea's president Moon Jae-in has called for closer economic and political ties with Beijing, said Korea Herald, quoted by Focus.

The head of state arrived on a visit to China today, which will last until the end of the week. Moon Jae-in noted the good economic relations that the two countries have, calling for their further development.

"Over the past 25 years, China has seen brilliant economic growth, with South Korea and China becoming secure economic partners," the president said. And noted that improving financial ties requires some conditions to be met, including a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The head of state has stressed that political ties have remained in the background, and this has to be corrected so that bilateral relations can "stand firm against any foreign policy threats."

The president is accompanied by more than 200 representatives of the South Korean business, which says the economy will be the top item on the agenda during the four-day visit. It is expected, however, that Moon Jae-in should also raise the issue of the North Korean nuclear threat, especially since Pyongyang successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in early December.

Moon Jae-in, visit, China, South Korea, relations
