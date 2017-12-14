Drunk Drivers have Caused 1491 Crashes in 2017
Society | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Since the beginning of 2017, the car crashes involving drunk drivers have been 1491. They have killed 42 people and the injured are 511, reported Nova TV.
Last year, 1692 drunk drivers caused crashes, with 45 people killed and 511 injured. In 2015, even more incidents involving 1754 alcohol consuming drivers have occurred. They have killed 36 people and 541 have been injured.
- » Hurricane Irma, Bitcoin, Sex Scandals, and Royal Romance are Among the Hottest Public Topics for the Year
- » Every Fifth Child has Met with a Stranger from the Internet
- » 150 New Trees were Planted in the Lauta Park in Plovdiv
- » Which are the Most Dangerous and Which - the Most Attractive toys on the Market at the Moment?
- » Robbie Williams was in Intensive Care for a Week
- » Only 6% of Bulgarians Decided to Use the Opportunity to Take Out Their Insurance Online
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)