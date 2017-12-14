Drunk Drivers have Caused 1491 Crashes in 2017

Bulgaria: Drunk Drivers have Caused 1491 Crashes in 2017

Since the beginning of 2017, the car crashes involving drunk drivers have been 1491. They have killed 42 people and the injured are 511, reported Nova TV.

Last year, 1692 drunk drivers caused crashes, with 45 people killed and 511 injured. In 2015, even more incidents involving 1754 alcohol consuming drivers have occurred. They have killed 36 people and 541 have been injured.

