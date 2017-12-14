Plane with 25 People Aboard Crashes in Canada

Plane with 25 People Aboard Crashes in Canada

A plane with 22 passengers and three crew aboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac, but no fatalities are reported, APA reports. 

The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and emergency crews located the airplane less than a kilometre from the Fond du Lac airstrip, according to an RCMP news release.

While multiple injuries were reported, there did not appear to be any fatalities, RCMP said. 

Local emergency responders and RCMP members from Stony Rapids are helping with the rescue. Rescue resources from the Royal Canadian Air Force and Search and Rescue were on the way to the scene Wednesday night. 

Transport Canada will be investigating the cause of the crash.

Tags: airplane, crash, canada
