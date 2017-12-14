The Last European Council For 2017 to Begin in Brussels Today

In Brussels today begins the last European Council. This is the last meeting of the Euro-Leaders before the start of the Bulgarian presidency. It will be a sign of the moods that are expected over the next 6 months.

The first topic this afternoon is "Security and Defense" and the beginning of Permanent Structured Defense Cooperation.

The fight against terrorism, military mobility and cyber security will be discussed in the context of NATO relations. Migration will again be the focus of attention tonight.

The conflict in Jerusalem will of course also be carefully discussed by European leaders.

The second day of the summit will pass under the sign of Brexit. The negotiation teams, and the UK and the EU, have made difficult progress in terms of divorce.

The European Council will confirm that the second phase of the negotiations - the specification of future trade relations - can be switched. How difficult it will be, it will become clear at the beginning of the Bulgarian Presidency.

