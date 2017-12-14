MPs Win Right to Final Vote on Brexit

World » EU | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs Win Right to Final Vote on Brexit pixabay.com

Theresa May suffered her first Brexit defeat in the Commons last night as Tory “mutineers” ensured that MPs must approve the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, The Times writes.

The move prompted recriminations from Leave supporters who accused pro-Remain MPs of trying to delay or reverse the EU referendum result by creating the opportunity to reject the terms of withdrawal at a later date.

The rebels, led by the former attorney-general Dominic Grieve, won the vote by a majority of four despite a last-minute concession by ministers and heavy pressure on MPs from Tory whips to back the government. His amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill was supported by 309 MPs, with 305 opposing it.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, vote, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria