European Union Security Commissioner Julian King is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Today, December 14, European Union Security Commissioner Julian King will be on an official visit to Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

His program includes meetings with Interior Minister Valentin Radev and with Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva. After the meeting in the Ministry of Interior, Commissioner King and Minister Radev will make statements to the media.

There are also talks with representatives of three parliamentary committees in the National Assembly and with the Chair of the State Agency for National Security Dimitar Georgiev, as well as a visit to the National Counterterrorism Center.