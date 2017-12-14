European Union Security Commissioner Julian King is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 14, 2017, Thursday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Union Security Commissioner Julian King is on an Official Visit to Bulgaria wikipedia

Today, December 14, European Union Security Commissioner Julian King will be on an official visit to Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

His program includes meetings with Interior Minister Valentin Radev and with Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva. After the meeting in the Ministry of Interior, Commissioner King and Minister Radev will make statements to the media.

There are also talks with representatives of three parliamentary committees in the National Assembly and with the Chair of the State Agency for National Security Dimitar Georgiev, as well as a visit to the National Counterterrorism Center.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Union Security Commissioner, Julian King, Tsetska Tsacheva, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria