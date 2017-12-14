U.N. Resolutions on North Korea Need to be Fully Implemented, Antonio Guterres

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs needed to be fully implemented by Pyongyang and other countries, Reuters reported.



Guterres made the comments to reporters after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo just days after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions.



The White House said on Wednesday that no negotiations could be held with North Korea until it improves its behavior. The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line toward Pyongyang than Tillerson, gave approval for the top U.S. diplomat’s overture.