The MEPs Saved the Döner Kebabs

The European Commission proposal for phosphate additive in the doners was adopted, the EP press service announced.

On Tuesday, the draft report against the use of phosphate supplements in the meat for the doner meat was not adopted with the necessary absolute majority of 376 MEPs, although it received the approval of MEPs in the health commission.

Consequently, the European Commission may continue to authorize the use of phosphoric acid, di- and triphosphates and polyphosphates (E 338-452) in frozen meat for kebab, whether it be mutton, lamb, veal, beef and poultry.

According to the EC, the use of phosphates is necessary for the partial extraction and degradation of proteins from frozen vertical skewers. In this way, a protein coat is formed which serves to keep the pieces of meat together and allows more homogeneous freezing and roasting.

The resolution tabled by the Committee on Public Health and Food Safety to reject the European Commission's proposal was adopted by 373 votes in favor, 272 votes against and 30 abstentions. It needed 376 votes in favor to accept the project.