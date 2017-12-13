63% of Bulgarians Approve Government's Willingness to Build Belene NPP

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 17:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 63% of Bulgarians Approve Government's Willingness to Build Belene NPP archive

63% of Bulgarians approve the government's willingness to build Belene NPP and 26% react negatively to the announcement. This shows the Gallup International research made among 800 people. According to the agency, there is a "traditional sympathy" for the Second Atomic Project.

Majorities over 90% approve the shares of ministries, prosecutors, municipalities and others for hospital inspections and for clean air problems. Kornelia Ninova's request for a parliamentary debate on the wiretap also comes to support - 74% are "for" and 22% are "against". Borisov's visit to Saudi Arabia is highly appreciated - 63% approve it, and 28% of Bulgarians are against. 

According to the authors of the research there is "principle and even inertial approval" on these issues.
On the other hand, the possible return of so-called "real estate" leads to a negative reaction to 73% of the respondents.

On the eve of the presidency 19% of the adult Bulgarians believe that the protests and tensions typical of the last weeks and months, will decrease during the very beginning of the Bulgarian EU presidency.

38% expect them to remain the same as now, and 36% believe they will increase.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belene NPP, Gallup International, research, Kornelia Ninova, Boyko Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria