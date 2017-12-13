63% of Bulgarians Approve Government's Willingness to Build Belene NPP
63% of Bulgarians approve the government's willingness to build Belene NPP and 26% react negatively to the announcement. This shows the Gallup International research made among 800 people. According to the agency, there is a "traditional sympathy" for the Second Atomic Project.
Majorities over 90% approve the shares of ministries, prosecutors, municipalities and others for hospital inspections and for clean air problems. Kornelia Ninova's request for a parliamentary debate on the wiretap also comes to support - 74% are "for" and 22% are "against". Borisov's visit to Saudi Arabia is highly appreciated - 63% approve it, and 28% of Bulgarians are against.
According to the authors of the research there is "principle and even inertial approval" on these issues.
On the other hand, the possible return of so-called "real estate" leads to a negative reaction to 73% of the respondents.
On the eve of the presidency 19% of the adult Bulgarians believe that the protests and tensions typical of the last weeks and months, will decrease during the very beginning of the Bulgarian EU presidency.
38% expect them to remain the same as now, and 36% believe they will increase.
- » Sofia Municipality has Terminated an Order for BGN 40 Million for a Priority Project
- » Guaranteed Мinimum Income will Rise to BGN 75 From January 1, 2018
- » 5400 Positions in the Bulgarian Army are Vacant
- » More than 208 000 Unemployed People have Started Work From January to October
- » MPs will Again Discuss the Budget Law of the National Health Insurance Fund For 2018
- » The National Academy of Arts Wants to Make an Affiliate in Burgas