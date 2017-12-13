Free of Charge Ice Rink in Varna until mid January
Business | December 13, 2017, Wednesday // 16:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
For another year the citizens of Varna will enjoy a free ice rink in the city center. The attraction is built next to the building of the Municipality.
Every day, from 10:00 to 19:00, winter sports lovers can visit the skating rink provided by Varna Municipality. Those who wish to get their ski boots on site, providing a deposit of 5 BGN. The amount is refunded upon return. The ice rink will be open for visits until January 15th.
- » Three Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Japan Intend to Start Production in Bulgaria
- » Metalworking Plant in Vidin has been Put Up For Sale for 34 Bitcoin
- » Chinese Companies Plan to Open Offices in Bourgas
- » Keys To Building A Successful Business
- » More Than 400 Flights Were Canceled at the Airport in Toronto, Canada Due to Heavy Snowfall
- » Russian Gas Supplies to Italy have Resumed
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)