Free of Charge Ice Rink in Varna until mid January

For another year the citizens of Varna will enjoy a free ice rink in the city center. The attraction is built next to the building of the Municipality.

Every day, from 10:00 to 19:00, winter sports lovers can visit the skating rink provided by Varna Municipality. Those who wish to get their ski boots on site, providing a deposit of 5 BGN. The amount is refunded upon return. The ice rink will be open for visits until January 15th.